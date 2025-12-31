DR. FRED M’MEMBE DECLARED PEOPLE’S PACT FLAG BEARER AS NATIONAL UNITY FRONT TAKES SHAPE FOR 2026





Lusaka, Zambia — The People’s Pact today formally announced Dr. Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party, as its Presidential Flag Bearer for the August 2026 General Elections, marking a decisive step toward building a Government of National Unity grounded in a clearly defined five-year transitional agenda for Zambia.





The announcement follows sustained initiatives and consultations led by civil society organisations, faith-based institutions, progressive political forces, and concerned citizens across the country who have consistently called for political unity, principled leadership, and a credible people-centred alternative capable of rescuing Zambia from deepening economic hardship and democratic decline.





The People’s Pact is a registered entity under the Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) established for mass mobilisation. Its mandate has been realigned to mobilise Zambian voters ahead of the 2026 General Elections. Within this framework, the Socialist Party shall serve as the electoral vehicle of the People’s Pact.





The People’s Pact is not a conventional political alliance. It is a national citizens’ movement that brings together diverse political formations, civil society actors, and ordinary Zambians united by a common commitment to restore democratic governance, economic dignity, social justice, and national sovereignty.