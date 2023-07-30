Dr Fred M’membe says USA discouraged African leaders from attending the Russia-Africa leaders Summit in Petersburg

Dr Fred M’membe says USA discouraged Africa from attending

the Russia-Africa leaders Summit in Petersburg

Lusaka, Sunday, July 30, 2023

“It´s better to be inside looking out than outside looking in…” Amb. Anthony Mukwita wrote

With hours, or even days to go before the official launch of my new book ´China in Africa, the Zambia Story´ remaining on the clock, I came across a very interesting interview between Russia TV or RT with Dr Fred M’membe on the sidelines of the Russia-Afrika Summit that just ended in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The reason I say ´important and interesting´ is because Dr M’membe, a leading opposition leader of the Socialist Party (SP) in Zambia speaks to several issues I have shared in my new book, it can’t go without a follow up, just in case you missed the viral interview.

In a bold ballsy move, Dr M’membe who has never been camera shy on issues whether be them good or bad, fingered the United States, as the country that ´stopped´ many African leaders from breaking bread and tea with President Vladmir Putin in the opulent culturally rich city of St. Petersburg aka the unsung top cultural city of Europe.

Dr M’membe told RT that unlike others in Africa, “our presence here is a demonstration of our independence and solidarity with the Federation of Russia who helped us fight colonialism.”

Bluntly, M’membe told RT that, “many people were discouraged to visit Russia by those that think only their way (of life from the west) is the best way but we say we have the right to choose own friends.”

A longtime open and fearless critic of western domination or hegemony, M’membe said in an era that is experiencing a major ´shift in global power´ and a push for multi polarity, Zambia and Africa, “can’t continue being dominated by one country or group of nations.”

He becried the fact that the United States alone presently has up to 29 US military outposts in some 15 African countries to project “their own interests” and continue threatening the security of African countries like Zambia while France has a presence militarily in ten African countries that like the US do not serve the interest of Africans.

Dr M’membe also criticised what he called “hybrid wars” being fought on various foreign soils against independent nations by the US and allies.

“A good example is that of the Ukraine issue with Russia, Venezuela and always starts with sanctions, bad press and a psychological warfare that turns a people against its elected leadership in favour of puppets,” Dr M’membe said.

The former newspaper Editor-in-chief seeks a halt to growing “Russophobia, hate speech because its now bordering on racism against President Putin and the people of Russia as their resources sanctioned abroad are plundered due to sanctions.”

He advised the west to stop their habit of enriching themselves based on neo colonialism and sanctions as they previously did on the back of slavery.

The Zambian SP leader also raised a red flag on Zambia´s debt restructuring programme which he said ´suspiciously´ came on board only after the government allowed the US to establish a controversial AFRICOM office in Lusaka.

Dr M’membe´s full interview is available on the Russia TV YouTube for those of you interested in the just ended summit attended by 17 African presidents out of a list of 49.

His views like those of other scholars in Zambia and abroad are also widely shared in my new book ´China in Africa, the Zambia story´ now available in Grey Matter, Bookworld, Takealot and Amazon for your reading ´blesure´ ISBN-978-1-7764285-6-4.

Zambia had representation from government officials, UNZA and prominent politicians such as Luapula constituency Legislator hon. Chanda Katotobwe who was attending the summit for the second time after the Sochi Indaba.

In an ever-shrinking geopolitical sphere pushing for greater multipolarity, I would urge those within and outside government at the highest-level summits such as the St. Petersburg one without fear of sanctions in future.

Its better to be inside looking out than outside looking in, in the field of international relations.

Source: Russia TV