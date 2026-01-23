Dr. Gladys West, the Black Female Mathematician Behind GPS Technology, Dies at 95

Dr. Gladys West, an African American mathematician whose work helped make GPS possible, has died at the age of 95. Her research shaped modern navigation systems used daily in smartphones, airplanes, and vehicles around the world.

West passed away over the weekend while surrounded by family and friends, as reported by WTVR. Though much of her work happened behind the scenes, its impact reached far beyond the scientific community.

She was born on a farm in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, during the Great Depression and grew up under Jim Crow segregation. Despite limited opportunities, West excelled in school, graduating as valedictorian of her high school class before earning degrees in mathematics.

Her academic success led her to the Naval Surface Warfare Center, where she became one of the first Black women hired. There, she spent years performing detailed calculations and developing computer programs to process satellite data.

That work helped create precise models of the Earth’s shape. These models later became a core part of the Global Positioning System, which now guides drivers, pilots, ships, emergency responders, and everyday phone users.

“This woman had so much knowledge and was just such a beautiful person,” said Marvin Jackson, Gladys’ biographer, in a 2022 interview.