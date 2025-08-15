Dr. Grieve Chelwa is great evonomist; I have nicknamed him “Komboni economist”- Fred M’membe

Dr. Grieve Chelwa is great evonomist; I have nicknamed him “Komboni economist”.





Imperialism has its theories, theoreticians, and the media to disseminate them. The people dominated by imperialism must also have their theoreticians among the ranks of the intellectuals; first of all, economists – those with a political sense, not economists, to serve the transnational corporations.





Economists must develop ideas based on profoundly scientific foundations and human experience and convey them to the people.



Today, economists of the people must be political economists; and politicians must be politicians with – if it is possible – a maximum of knowledge. Today, that is really the basis on which the fate of humanity depends, the basis on which our struggles are being carried out.

The politicians who do not understand, or do not want to understand, or who do not strive to understand economics, are not worthy of exercising their duty.





Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party