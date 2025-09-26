DR HABAZOKA BACKS ZESCO’S PRO-POOR LOAD MANAGEMENT PLAN AS ANTONIO MWANZA DEMANDS TRANSPARENCY IN POWER TRADING





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Renowned economist Dr Lubinda Habazoka has welcomed Zesco Limited’s decision to prioritise high-density, low-income areas in its revised load management schedule





He described the move as progressive, noting that it places vulnerable households at the centre of energy distribution.



Dr Habazoka explained that consistent power supply to these communities will support small businesses, protect livelihoods, and reduce reliance on charcoal, thereby curbing deforestation and indoor air pollution.





He emphasised that while load management addresses short-term supply challenges, Zambia’s long-term energy stability depends on diversifying its energy mix, as hydropower remains increasingly susceptible to climate variability.





Meanwhile, opposition Democratic Progressive Party president Antonio Mwanza has called on Energy Minister Makozo Chikote to clarify allegations surrounding the involvement of intermediaries in Zambia’s electricity import and export processes.





Mr Mwanza questioned why Zesco, a state-owned utility, appears to have been relegated to a transmission role for private traders, rather than being empowered to manage imports directly.



#SunFmTvNews