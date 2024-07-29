DR. HENRY WELLS KASAINI DIES

The family of Dr. Henry WELLS KASAINI has announced the passing on of one of the most famous Zambian mining expert.



He died in the USA.



Below is write up that done for the Mwape Awards



Meet Dr Henry Wells Kasaini, who is widely considered to be among the top influential scientists in the metallurgical industry. With regards to innovative methods for producing rare earth metal powders, he is among the top 1% of the leading experts in this field within the United States.



Dr Henry Wells Kasaini is the Co-founder and President of HELA Novel Metals Corporation located in Woburn, Massachusetts. Prior to holding this position, he worked as a Director of Science and Technology at Rare Element Resources, Inc.(Lakewood, Colorado), a listed public company that owns huge deposits of rare earth minerals in Wyoming.



By contrast, HELA Novel Metals is a privately owned and funded US Corporation with a mission to supply vital rare earth materials to the US Market for additive manufacturing, 3D printing, metal injection molding, permanent magnets and alloys for strategic weapons systems.



Through intensive collaborations with scientists and engineers in Australia, Canada, Germany and United States, Dr Henry W. Kasaini has developed and validated more than 5 US Patent-pending Technologies related to metals and metals alloys.

Also, Dr Henry W. Kasaini is the Co-Founder and President of Agua Dulce Technologies, a US Corporation located in Denver, Colorado. The company is building a wastewater purification demo plant with a capacity of 1,000 barrels per week which will be scaled up later to 100,000 barrels per week of feedstock from the oil and gas wells in the United States. The company is looking to operate more than 10 wastewater purification facilities in various parts of the United States to recover freshwater for economic benefits.



Dr. H. W. Kasaini has trained and supervised many engineers and postgraduate students in Zambia, South Africa, Japan, France, Sweden, Germany and United States. He was a Monbusho Scholar at Kyushu University in Japan, a Scholar at Northwestern University, Illinois, Research and Development Manager at Areva in France, Visiting Professor at The University of Wisconsin-Madison and Niche Expert at UIT in Germany. Finally, Dr H. W. Kasaini was appointed Associate Professor in Chemical Engineering at Potchefstroom Campus (North-West University, South Africa) and later moved to Pretoria as Extra-ordinary Professor at TUT before leaving South Africa for Paris, France.



He is the author or co-author of more than 180 publications and several US Patents in the field of Fuels, Minerals, Metals, Chemical Separations and Nanomaterials.



Dr. Henry Kasaini will be joining us at the 10th annual Mwape Peer Awards Red Carpet Ceremony on Saturday September 21st in New York.



Tickets/Questions? 1-856-577-1036 Mwape.com