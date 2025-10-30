DR. JOBBIX KALUMBA DECLARES 2026 PARLIAMENTARY BID FOR MPULUNGU CONSTITUENCY





Former Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Dr. Jobbix Kalumba has officially declared his intention to contest 2026 Parliamentary elections for Mpulungu Constituency, ending months of speculation about his political future.





In a WhatsApp Voice Note to Walamo News this morning, Dr. Kalumba said his decision follows “careful evaluation and analysis” of the needs and aspirations of the people of Mpulungu.





Dr. Kalumba also dismissed rumours circulating on social media suggesting that he intended to contest in Kasama or other constituencies, emphasizing that his focus remains solely on Mpulungu.





A seasoned educationist and administrator, Dr. Kalumba began his career as a classroom teacher before rising through various ranks in the public service. He later served in several senior government portfolios, including his recent role as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Education.





His announcement has already stirred excitement and discussion among his supporters and political observers in Mpulungu, as the constituency gears up for what is expected to be a highly contested race ahead of the 2026 general elections.



Credit: Walamo Community Radio.