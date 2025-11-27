*Dr. Kambwili chishimba is the political party on his own and a brand!!!*



So many people doesn’t understand politics as Zambians are desperately looking for a leader. Dr. Chishimba kambwili is very fit and health, if you think that he is sick.



In person leadership we look out for something like honestly, openness and sincerity, all what kambwili says about the person is the fact, when he say this Man is a liar it come to be a reality.





Dr. Chishimba kambwili he is not just a leader but he is eloquent, sanguine and meranchonic. All he says are facts, what he says happen, but people doesn’t see beyond his intelligence.





So many people wants to be president of Zambia following HH failure to govern but the question is are their known! Can their shake the all countries within a month? Definitely NO!





Dr. Chishimba kambwili is known more than all political parties in this country, in short he is the political party on his own.



He is a crown puller with pure leadership qualities. Where Zambia has reached it needs a expert who has been a cabinet minister before to collect the messes done by UPND.





Dr. Chishimba kambwili is a true leader. A true recognizes that their success is measured by the growth and development of their team members. By investing time and effort into nurturing your team talent and promoting a culture of continuous improvement, leaders not only elevate others but also create a stronger, more resilient organization as a whole. Which is what kambwili is.





Let’s all rally down Dr. Chishimba kambwili.



*By Dr. Chishimba kambwili’s private secretary Mr. Mwila Kennedy.*