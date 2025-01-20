Guest Article ;



DR MILNER MWANAKAMPWE THE BEST PERMANENT SECRETARY (PS) SO FAR WHO SEEMS TO UNDERSTAND HIS JOB AND THE VISION OF PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA.





As a resident of Mkushi, I am writing to express my heartfelt appreciation for the exceptional leadership and dedication to work by our Central Province Permanent Secretary (PS) Dr. Milner Mwanakampwe .



Dr Mwanakampwe understand well the responsibilities of a Provincial Permanent Secretary and the vision of our Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema .





Effective supervision of government policies and programmes, as well as the provision of policy guidance to both the central government and local authorities, are essential for the quality and timely delivery of development in our province.



Dr Mwanakampwe’s tireless efforts to drive progress and excellence in the development of our region and improvement of the lives of the people have not gone unnoticed, as youths we are greatly inspired by your type of leadership sir.



One of the strengths I have observed in Dr Mwanakampwe is his ability to inspire and motivate teams at different levels of bureaucracy. This has created a positive and productive work environment among civil servants and other public workers.





His door has always been open as he is ready to welcome and listen to everyone regardless of their status in society and give them support where he can, Dr Mwanakampwe, please keep it up, we the people of Mkushi and Central Province at large , value your handwork and contributions.



You are an exemplary leader, your new approach to development and inclusiveness has helped you to grow into an empathetic and effective provincial controlling officer.





Here are some of the reasons I am commending this man and encouraging him to work even harder for the people of Central Province;



1. Unlike in the past, he has introduced an open door policy in terms of access to his office.



2. The PS is courteous and respectful to everyone visiting his office, regardless of political affiliation.



3. Today when you visit his office, you have to follow the line even if you are a carder from the ruling party.





5. In the past, it was difficult for ordinary people like me especially from Mkushi to know who the Central Province Permanent Secretary was, more if you were not into politics. But today almost everyone knows this man because of his interaction with the province.





6. Dr Mwanakampwe’s biggest attribute, for me, is the fact that he accepts both praise and criticism. As residents of Mkushi and other districts of central province, we have criticized him on social media many times, but he still gives us a listening ear when we complain.



7. He responds quickly to the Community Concerns.



8. . He always stands with the Voiceless and the Underprivileged, just like President Hakainde Hichilema.

To me, these are serious marks of leadership….





Unless one is using Political lenses to judge this man, Otherwise The Republican President, Dr Hakainde Hichilema, made a Perfect Appointment for the Position of Central Province Permanent Secretary. The man is down to earth apa pena balibomba ba kateka wesu…..thanks so much, Mr president, sir.



Dr.Milner Mwanakampwe means well for the people of Central Province all he needs is our support…



Yours Sincerely

Happy Mkushi Resident.