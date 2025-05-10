DR. M’MEMBE CALLS FOR JUSTICE IN SABBATH MESSAGE





Lusaka… Saturday May 10, 2025 — Socialist Party (SP) President Dr. Fred M’membe has extended warm greetings to all Zambians, urging citizens across the nation to reflect on peace, unity, and justice.





In a statement to mark the Sabbath, Dr. M’membe addressed fellow citizens across the country, both in urban and rural areas, wishing them a peaceful day of rest, reflection, and renewal.



He expressed hope that the Sabbath would bring strength and encouragement as the nation continues its pursuit of a just and dignified society.





He emphasized that national development and unity could only be achieved through collective strength and social structures grounded in justice, equity, and solidarity.





Dr. M’membe stated that despite Zambia’s rich resources, many citizens continued to suffer from abject poverty—“poverty which, was not due to a lack of national wealth, but rather the unequal distribution of resources that had benefited only a few.”



“This reality must change,” he said, stressing that such a transformation would require unified effort from all communities and sectors.





He reaffirmed the Socialist Party’s belief in the power of the people to organize, educate, and liberate themselves from exploitation and systemic neglect.



Dr. M’membe concluded by calling on citizens to let their Sabbath prayers also be a call to action, encouraging Zambians to work together in building a nation where no one is left behind.





He expressed hope that the spirit of love, justice, and unity would guide the country toward a better future.