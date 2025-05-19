DR. M’MEMBE CALLS FOR POLITICS GUIDED BY CHRISTIAN LOVE AND DUTY



Lusaka… Sunday May 18, 2025 — Socialist Party (SP) President Dr. Fred M’membe has emphasized the critical role of love as both a spiritual and civic duty.





Speaking from a place of deep personal faith, Dr. M’membe

stated that love should not be seen merely as an emotion but as a guiding principle that shapes one’s religious devotion and political commitments.



He noted that within the Catholic Church, the faithful are called to love one another in the same way Christ has loved humanity.





This call to love, he said, extends beyond the Church pews and into the halls of political power, where leaders must serve with compassion, justice, and humility.



Dr. M’membe further urged citizens to hold priests in high esteem, referring to them as shepherds of the faith.





He said they are entrusted with the sacred duty of guiding souls and reminding believers of their higher calling.



Even in times of disagreement, he encouraged approaching clergy with respect and unity, recognizing the spiritual bond that ties the Christian community together.





He also stressed that political engagement is not only a right but a responsibility of every Catholic.



According to Dr. M’membe, the teachings of the Catholic Church affirm the importance of active citizenship and participation in governance.



He maintained that faith and politics are not separate domains but are inherently connected through a shared commitment to the common good.





Dr. M’membe called on citizens to lead with love in all areas of life — in the Church, in communities, and in political spheres — asserting that such an approach reflects the light of Christ and advances the cause of justice and compassion in society.