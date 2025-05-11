DR M’MEMBE INTERACTS WITH KANYAMA YOUTHS



…urges them embrace constructive political engagement



Lusaka… Saturday May 10, 2025 — Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe, earlier today, held an interactive session with a group of young people from Kanyama Constituency, most of whom are former members of the UPND.





The group paid a courtesy visit to Dr M’membe at his office, where he took the opportunity to encourage the youths to take an active and positive role in Zambia’s political landscape.





During the meeting, Dr M’membe emphasized the importance of youth involvement in national development and governance.





He stated that while he could not single-handedly resolve all the challenges facing the country, collective efforts—especially those involving young people—could help shape Zambia’s future.





He told the group that young citizens had a crucial role to play in building the nation and urged them to participate meaningfully in politics, not as agents of violence but as partners in progress and development.





According to Dr M’membe, the young generation should reject any attempts to use them as instruments of intimidation or political violence.



Instead, he encouraged them to direct their energy and passion into constructive efforts that uphold the principles of democracy, justice, and equality.





He further reminded the youths that their involvement could significantly influence the country’s direction, affirming that they are not merely future leaders but present-day changemakers.





Dr M’membe concluded by expressing confidence in their potential, stating that through unity and purpose, Zambia could become a nation that truly values justice, equality, and the well-being of all its citizens.



“Let’s work together to achieve this vision,” he appealed.