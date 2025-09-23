DR. M’MEMBE MOURNS MWINE MUSHI

Lusaka… Tuesday September 23, 2025 – Socialist Party (SP) President Dr. Fred M’membe has expressed deep sorrow at the death of renowned actor and comedian Robam Mwape, popularly known as Mwine Mushi.

Dr. M’membe conveyed his condolences to the Mwape family, with particular mention of the late comedian’s brother, Owas Ray Mwape.

He also extended his sympathies to the Zambian entertainment fraternity, which he said had lost one of its brightest stars.

He noted that Mwine Mushi had brought joy, laughter, and thought-provoking messages to many Zambians through his unmatched talent and creativity.

Dr. M’membe added that the comedian’s untimely passing was not only a painful loss to his family but also to the nation’s cultural and artistic life.

He further stated that Mwine Mushi’s legacy would continue to inspire future generations of artists, and he wished that the late entertainer’s soul may rest in eternal peace.