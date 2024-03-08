DR M’MEMBE OFFERS LEGAL SUPPORT TO MUNYAULE ….as displaced traders at Munyaule Market seek for help TRADERS

DR M’MEMBE OFFERS LEGAL SUPPORT TO MUNYAULE TRADERS

….as displaced traders at Munyaule Market seek for help.

Lusaka… Friday, March 8, 2024 ( Smart Eagles)

Displaced Traders at Freedom Market Commonly known as Munyaule Market have asked for legal support from the Socialist Party as they seek to fight the demolition of their structures in Court.

On 3rd March, officers from the Local Authority swung into action and demolished structures filled with Merchandise at the Market destroying the livelihoods of over 5000 traders.



The Local Authority defended the action stating that it was the right step towards redeveloping the area.

However, Credible Reports indicate that some of those affected were rushed to the hospital due to High Blood Pressure while one person died about two days thereafter, as Market leaders suspect that the demolition might have contributed.



Speaking when they met SP Leader Dr Fred M’membe, the traders complained of having lost a lot of revenue from the Sunday incident.

The traders have since castigated the UPND area Councillor over the matter as they appealed to the Socialist Party to help them fight the court battles.



“…….. We were surprised that suddenly at 23 hours, they came to destroy. We found the police, we showed them the court order. When I followed that police officer, it was hell.



“Takwaba Councillor who intimidates people. He is not someone you can dialogue with and find a solution. He said he doesn’t care losing election, pamunyaule, pali 1,000. He won with 7000. Councillor needs to protect the people rather than siding with a developer. But the councillorbis the one ensuring that the people meet conditions for the developers.



“Instead of the council giving us conditions, the Councillor is the one giving us letter of conditions. Batupwishisha ama Capital, it would have been okay for us to be told to remove Rather than demolishing.”



The traders further narrated that the Local Authority have gone against the Injunction stating that they were not given enough time before the demolition exercise was conducted.



And Dr M’membe assured the traders that the Party’s legal team will be on hand to offer support.

“Our legal team will work with you and see how far it will help. The rule of law requires that you follow the law. If there is an injuction it means you respect the injunction. You fight in court until that Injuction is lifted. But even if you know you have a court order to remove people, it has to be done in a compassionate way, Justice without compassion is barbarism.



“These are difficult times, for the Government and the individuals. If the government is struggling to meet its obligations, what about an individual. At the end of the day, we get a Government we deserve, we get a Government, we have to learn lessons,” he said.

Dr M’membe has further bemoaned the manner the Market was demolished.



“You cannot demolish peoples source of livelihood, the market without giving them an alternative. Those who are trading there must have been taken somewhere to continue earning a living. Development is welcome but do not do it at the expense of destroying people’s livelihoods. Those selling at the market are struggling what more you who have been chased.



Everyday we are losing thousands of Jobs. We are losing so many jobs everyday, and for most of our people to earn a living in this economy they have to find job. Without being able to go to the market ninshi nabamitanfya inchito without dismissal letter. Mwachula pafula, nga fyachila apa Nimfwa. We are not promising miracles, but we will do our level best,” he said