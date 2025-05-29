DR. M’MEMBE PAYS TRIBUTE TO LITERARY GIANT PROF. NGŨGĨ WA THIONG’O



He writes:

I belong to a generation that was greatly influenced and inspired by Prof. Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o’s works. For my generation of progressive African university students and revolutionaries, he was our Maxim Gorky.





His works were more than novels. They were very potent weapons for challenging oppression and repression. It was very valuable revolutionary literature.





Prof. Ngugi wa Thiong’o embraced the power of indigenous African voices with courage and was consistently and in a very practical and exemplary way advocating for African languages.





Though we will never read new works from him again, he has left us great works, and his legacy will continue in every story, every struggle, and every dream of a more just, fair and humane world.





Rest in eternal peace, Prof. Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o!

Great, great, thanks for your life and your works!



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party [Zambia]