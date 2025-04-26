DR. M’MEMBE PAYS TRIBUTE TO POPE FRANCIS



…Hailing Him as a Champion of the Poor and a Model Christian Leader



Lusaka… Friday April 25, 2025 – In a heartfelt tribute following the passing of Pope Francis, Dr. Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party, expressed deep sorrow and profound gratitude for the Pope’s lifelong dedication to justice, humility, and reform within the Catholic Church.



https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1CocS8u389/?mibextid=wwXIfr



Dr. M’membe thanked Pope Francis for his courage in standing up for the poor, refugees, and the voiceless around the world.



He praised the Pope’s unwavering faith, humility, and kindness, calling him a man of peace and a true example for world leaders.



Expressing sadness at the Pope’s absence, Dr. M’membe noted that the Church had lost a vital voice who had led it boldly on the synodal path and had fearlessly denounced injustices, particularly modern-day slavery and violations of human rights.



He also acknowledged the Pope’s passionate call for environmental protection and support for “our common home.”



Dr. M’membe described Pope Francis as a shining example of Christian living, commending his simple lifestyle and rejection of materialism and the “false gods of capitalism and consumerism.”



He shared his personal admiration for the Pope’s writings, stating that he had found great comfort in the Pontiff’s words.



He went on to thank the late Pope for his efforts to reform the Catholic Church, describing them as necessary and long overdue.



According to Dr. M’membe, the Pope’s legacy would live on through his teachings of love, respect, and kindness.



He concluded his tribute by pledging to remember the Pope’s deep faith, great humility, and immense humanity, and he humbly asked the Pope to continue praying for him and his family.



Dr. M’membe ended his statement by wishing Pope Francis eternal peace.