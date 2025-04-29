DR. MUCHIMA CALLS FOR MORE INVESTMENT IN NHIMA



WASHINGTON, DC. April 28, 2025 Minister of Health, Dr. Elijah Muchima says the Ministry of Finance and National Planning has been supportive to the sector amid withdrawal of aid from key stakeholders.



Dr. Muchima has further called for investment in the National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) to extend health insurance coverage to the poor and vulnerable.



Dr. Muchima was in Washington D.C for the 2025 Spring Meetings where he also participated in a high-level dialogue on sustainable health financing in Africa, convened by the AfroChampions Initiative.



The forum brought together key stakeholders to identify actionable strategies and forge partnerships critical to strengthening health systems across Africa.



Addressing the Zambian delegation at the residence of Zambia’s Ambassador to the USA Dr. Chibamba Kanyama, Dr. Muchima said his engagements were a success as they discussed ways of sustaining healthcare in Africa following the withdrawal of aid in the health sector.



He said the Ministry of Finance and National Planning in Zambia has acted tremendously by supporting the health sector amid the withdrawal of financial aid.



“How do we sustain ourselves following the withdrawal of funding? These are the key issues that we critically looked at. We first start domestically, regional and the continent,” remarked Dr. Muchima.



He emphasised the need to use local funds prudently, in view of the limited aid.



Dr. Muchima said the Government will take care of the poor who can’t manage to pay for NHIMA, so that they can also receive proper insurance schemes.



“We need to invest in NHIMA to broden our health schemes. Reduce on wastage. We should not take it lightly. NHIMA should extend health insurance coverage to the poor and vulnerable, ” the Minister said.



Dr. Muchima noted that the fiscal constraints the country faces calls for sustainable solutions to bridge finding gaps for health commodities.



And Ambassador Kanyama said the Mission will continue to engage stakeholders in the health sector despite the withdrawal of funding in the health sector.



Issued by



Charles Tembo

First Secretary Press and Public Relations

Embassy of the Republic of Zambia

Washington DC

Ctembo@zambiaembassy.org