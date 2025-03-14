Dr. Mukuka Blasts “Selective Justice” Under UPND Rule



The Christian Democratic Party (CDP) has strongly condemned the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), accusing the government of promoting selective justice and shielding its supporters from the law while ruthlessly targeting the opposition.





In a fiery statement, Dr. Cephas Mukuka, Secretary General of the CDP and member of the Tonse Alliance, did not mince his words, calling out the police for what he described as blatant bias and political favoritism.





“How many times has former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu been insulted by known cadres from a known political party? How many of these cadres have been arrested for using crude and unpalatable language not just against Dr. Lungu, but also against members of the public and even the clergy?” Dr. Mukuka asked.





He accused the police of operating under a “two-tier justice system” one for UPND supporters and another for everyone else.



“Our police are swift to swing into action when the accused are from the opposition but turn a blind eye when lawbreakers are linked to the ruling party. This is not justice — this is hypocrisy at its peak,” Dr. Mukuka charged.





Dr. Mukuka did not hold back, warning that the current regime is creating an atmosphere where the law only applies to those who dare to challenge the powers that be.



“We cannot allow the UPND to create the impression that there are two sets of laws in this country one for the UPND and their supporters, and another for the rest of us. This selective justice must stop immediately,” he said.





He went further, calling out what he described as “shameless individuals” who only speak up when those targeted are not politically connected, yet remain silent when the offenders are from the ruling party.



“This level of hypocrisy is dangerous to our society,” Dr. Mukuka warned. “These individuals need to check themselves and change for the better. Their silence in the face of injustice speaks louder than their words when it suits their political interests.”





The CDP leader emphasized that the rule of law is a cornerstone of Zambia’s democracy and warned that continued bias in law enforcement could push the nation into deeper political divisions.



“No one is above the law,” Dr. Mukuka declared. “The police command must act professionally and without prejudice. Justice should be blind to political affiliation.”





His remarks come as public frustration grows over the perceived imbalance in how justice is served, with many accusing the government of using state institutions to settle political scores.





The UPND has yet to respond to Dr. Mukuka’s accusations, but the pressure is mounting for the government to address these concerns and prove its commitment to upholding democratic principles.



©️ KUMWESU