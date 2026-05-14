DR. MUKWENYA NG’ANDU EMERGES FRONTRUNNER IN KANTANSHI UPND RACE



Dr. Mukwenya Ng’andu has emerged as the leading contender for the United Party for National Development parliamentary adoption in Kantanshi Constituency following the party’s preliminary elections held on Sunday, 10 May 2026.





According to preliminary endorsements from party structures, Dr. Ng’andu secured support from eight out of the constituency’s 11 wards, in addition to backing from the Constituency Executive Structure. The endorsed wards include Mulungushi, Shinde, David Kaunda, Minasoko, Mokambo, Murundu, Minambe, and Bwembya Silwizya.





Party officials described Dr. Ng’andu as a loyal and experienced UPND member who aligns with the development vision of Hakainde Hichilema.





The endorsements have been attributed to Dr. Ng’andu’s continued community engagement since 2021, including civic education programmes on Mafken FM Radio, support for vulnerable families, participation in national commemorations, and mobilisation efforts aimed at strengthening the party’s presence in the district.





Speaking after the endorsements, Dr. Ng’andu said the support reflected the people’s confidence in his leadership and commitment to development in Kantanshi Constituency ahead of the 2026 General Elections.



Mafken News.