By Chilufya Tayali

DR. MULUZI’S WITHDRAW EXPOSES HOW INTRACTABLE THE LUNGU FAMILY AND MAKEBI HAS BEEN, LOOK AT THE MANY PROMINENT PEOPLE INVOLVED YET THEY FAILED TO RESOLVE THE MATTER

@20:00hrs

===============

I am very sure, the coming of Malukula Makebi to Zambia campaign for the Presidency has shocked our eminent Statesman Dr. Bakili Muluzi. He must be very disappointed.





Honestly, I just thought it was just the Zambian Govt talking to the family, kanshi, the issue pulled in the big people of our Continent.





Imagine Graca Machel, a double Former First Lady of Mozambique and South Africa, interacting with BaEsther Lungu, yet she remained phlegmatic.





The Mighty Imperial Highness Prince Estifanos Matewos who is the President of the African Royal Assembly and Special Ambassador to the African Union, even offered his plane to repatriate the body and the family, but they foiled everything.





Talk about spiritual culture on values, peace and reconciliation, they had it all but no way.



Anyway, I will talk about this at 20:00hrs

FORMER President Bakili Muluzi Withdraws his Mediation Role in the Impasse Regarding the Funeral and Burial of the Late President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu



STATEMENT OF GRATITUDE AND SOLIDARITY HONOURING THE LATE SIXTH PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA, HIS EXCELLENCY MR EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU



IT has now been five months since the passing of His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the Sixth President of the Republic of Zambia, on 5th June 2025.





This period has been marked by deep national sorrow and heartfelt concern across the Southern African region and the continent. I wish to acknowledge the courage, dignity, and patience of the Zambian people, who have continued to uphold peace, unity, and

restraint during this difficult time.



I respectfully encourage continued prayers and compassion, particularly for the Former First Lady, Mrs. Esther Lungu, the children, and the extended family.



I remain deeply appreciative of His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, for his readiness to receive my calls and consider my humble counsel and inquiries as I sought to

understand what was at stake in this matter.



His openness made it possible for my mediation efforts and those of colleagues supporting this process to be directed toward exploring a peaceful resolution of the issues under consideration.



I extend sincere gratitude to the Government of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) for the steady and diplomatic support extended throughout this period. Likewise, I wish to acknowledge the efforts of leaders in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), who demonstrated solidarity consistent with the values of our shared regional fraternity.



In undertaking this mediation process, I was mindful of the delicate nature generosity, coordinating engagements on the ground in Johannesburg and, without request for recognition or compensation, offering his personal cargo aircraft to support logistical considerations associated with the repatriation process.



His Grace Bishop Professor Joshua H.K. Banda, President of the Africa Christian Transformation Forum (ACT Forum), and Presiding Bishop of the Pentecostal Assemblies of God Zambia, who is also President of the Pentecostal Assemblies of Africa, has been a vital partner throughout. He travelled repeatedly to Johannesburg from June onwards to provide pastoral guidance, moral clarity, and a stabilizing presence.



His involvement has been thoughtful, discreet, and deeply rooted in the values of peace and reconciliation.



Furthermore, the subsequent formal appointment on 9th September 2025 of His Grace Archbishop Dr Alick Banda of the Lusaka Archdioces and Bishop Professor Joshua H.K. Banda as co-mediators in the

process gave us renewed confidence that resolution was even more attainable. Their direct custodianship and moral authority, as eminent senior church leaders in Zambia, provided a pastoral and nationally trusted framework within which dialogue could be advanced.



This strengthened our hope, still firmly

held, that a dignified and unifying conclusion to this matter remains possible.



We are also grateful for the wise counsel and compassionate engagement of Her Excellency Mrs. Graça Machel, who reached out personally to the Former First Lady and offered reassurance during an emotionally difficult period.



Additionally, we acknowledge the contribution of Hon. Thandi Modise, appointed by the Government of South Africa, who worked closely with the Presidency and DIRCO in

maintaining constructive and transparent engagement throughout.



Throughout this process, communication was maintained with the family through their spokesperson, Counsel Makebi Zulu, while also liaising respectfully with representatives of the Government of the Republic of Zambia. Our intention at every stage was to foster understanding, restore calm, and allow room for a dignified resolution grounded in mutual respect, African cultural values, and the honour befitting a Former Head of State.

While meaningful progress was made, including reflection of the family’s wishes regarding key ceremonial aspects, certain matters have remained complex. Attempts to secure direct dialogue among all parties did not fully succeed, and therefore the situation has not yet reached final resolution.



We remain deeply respectful of the family’s grief and their right to determine how they honour their loved one. At the same time, we acknowledge the solemn responsibility of the State toward its former leaders.



It is our sincere hope that space will yet emerge for renewed, calm, and principled

communication so that closure may be reached in a manner that upholds the dignity of the late President and strengthens unity among the people of Zambia.



The work undertaken over these months has been guided not by political or partisan interest, but by the Pan-African fraternity, respect for the Office of the Presidency, and the shared conviction that Africa is strongest when we stand together, especially in our most difficult moments.



This reflection is offered to enhance and support the ongoing efforts of the Government of the Republic of Zambia as it continues to provide leadership toward the eventual closure of this longstanding matter. We trust that the collective efforts made thus far, even where imperfect, have contributed constructively toward creating space for an eventual solution.



However, given the prevailing circumstances and the inability to secure a conclusive pathway forward, it has now become necessary to withdraw from the mediation process and formally return the matter to the family, the Zambian people, the Zambian Government and other processes. This will allow the final arrangements for the burial of the departed Former President in a manner they will consider fitting and respectful and get this matter to a closure.



May the soul of His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu rest in eternal peace. May the people of Zambia be strengthened with wisdom, unity and grace.



Dr. BAKILI MULUZI

FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF MALAWI