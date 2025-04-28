DR. MUSOKOTWANE SAYS FUTURE COOPERATION IS NOT ABOUT BEGGING AND GIVING BUT INVESTMENT AND TRADE



WASHINGTON, D.C., April 27, 2025. Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, M.P, says future cooperation is not about begging and giving but about investment and trade.



Dr. Musokotwane has also described the 2025 World Bank and International Monetary Fund Spring Meetimgs as successful.



Speaking at the residence of Zambia’s Ambassador to the USA Dr. Chibamba Kanyama to mark the end of the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings, Dr. Musokotwane said Washington was an important station for investment for Zambia.



“I’m happy to hear that the Mission here in DC is planning to hold Investment Missions, ” said Dr. Musokotwane.



“The Spring Meetings have been successfully held with meetings from the World Bank, IMF and other stakeholders. Most of the meetings were reviewing the work that Zambia is doing. Zambia was singled out as a successful story.”



Dr Musokotwane was accompanied to the Spring Meetings by Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa, Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya, and Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General Dingani Banda.



Zambia was also participating in the Global Parliamentary Forum which was being held on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings.



The country’s representatives were Hon. Sibongile Mwamba, Member of Parliament for Kasama Central and Member of the Parliamentary Committees on Public Accounts, and Foreign Affairs, and Hon. Sibeso Sefulo of Mwandi Constituency and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on National Economy and Labour Matters.



Zambia’s SADC and COMESA endorsed candidate for the Presidency of the African Development Bank Dr. Samuel Munzele Maimbo thanked the Government for its support in the campaigns.



Dr. Maimbo also thanked SADC and COMESA for their support.



Hon. Mwamba said Zambia is doing well despite its own domestic challenges, adding that food security should be key for the country.



Hon. Sefulo emphasised the need to focus on youth employment especially in the mining sector, which is the key backbone for the Zambian economy.



Issued by



Charles Tembo

First Secretary Press and Public Relations

Embassy of the Republic of Zambia

Washington DC

Ctembo@zambiaembassy.org