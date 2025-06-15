DR. NEVERS MUMBA CONDEMNS ONLINE HATE



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) leader Dr. Nevers Mumba has called on Zambians to reflect on the divisive attitudes and negative discourse that have surfaced during the national mourning of former President Edgar Lungu.





Speaking after signing the book of condolences, Dr. Mumba expressed concern over hurtful language, anger, and intolerance, particularly on social media, warning that such conduct risks undermining Zambia’s values as a Christian nation.





He emphasized that these behaviors conflict with the nation’s commitment to peace, unity, and moral responsibility.





Despite concerns, he voiced hope for a more united and resilient Zambia, drawing from biblical teachings and calling for renewed national healing.





He urged citizens to choose their words wisely—especially online—highlighting the lasting impact of digital speech in moments of emotion.





Dr. Mumba concluded with a call for restraint, wisdom, and compassion, expressing confidence that light will overcome darkness and encouraging the nation to use this solemn moment to foster unity and healing.