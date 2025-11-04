DR. NEVERS MUMBA DISMISSES CLAIMS OF POSSIBLE ELECTION VIOLENCE IN ZAMBIA.



Former Vice President Dr. Nevers Mumba has dismissed suggestions that the violence witnessed during the recent elections in Tanzania could spill over into Zambia during the 2026 General Elections.





Speaking in an interview with Prime TV2 News, Dr. Mumba said those predicting violence are individuals unhappy with their political standing and are driven by personal interests rather than the country’s wellbeing.





He says Zambia has its own strong democratic path and is not swayed by external incidents.





The Former Vice President notes that if Zambia waw prone to election-related violence, the country would have witnessed unrest in previous electoral cycles.





Dr. Mumba further says prayer has played a key role in sustaining Zambia’s peace and stability over the years.





He has also expressed hope that Tanzania will maintain peace as its citizens navigate their democratic and leadership processes.



By Joan Musabila

Prime TV