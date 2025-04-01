Dr. Nevers Mumba Warns of Constitutional Crisis Over Candidate Withdrawals, Backs Amendment



MMD President Dr. Nevers Mumba has warned over a looming constitutional crisis if Article 52, which allows candidates to withdraw after nomination, is not amended before the 2026 General Elections.





Speaking at the UPND Anderson Kambela Mazoka Party Secretariat, Dr. Mumba, who is also a UPND Alliance partner, backed President Hakainde Hichilema’s call for Parliament to address this legal loophole.





He warned that failure to amend the constitution could lead to severe electoral disruptions, including perpetual nominations which in a way suspends elections continuously thereby jeopardizing Zambia’s democratic stability.





Dr. Mumba recalled that in 2021 elections, if he had the option to withdraw and taken it—it could have derailed the electoral process. “We cannot afford to enter the 2026 general elections with such a provision still in place,” he stated.





He pointed out that an election must not be held hostage by candidates who choose to step down after nominations, as this undermines both the credibility and the financial sustainability of Zambia’s elections.





Dr. Mumba further called for a campaign based on facts rather than propaganda. “We do not need to lie in our defense. Our weapon is the truth. This is a war of words, and our responsibility is to ensure that moral and truth-seeking Zambians hear the facts,” he said.



He underscored that the 13 thematic areas currently under review are non-contentious in contrast to reforms with Bill 10. He said the previous bill contained 79 thematic areas, many of which were designed to benefit the PF, such as the reintroduction of deputy minister positions.



Key take away points:



Threat of Constitutional Crisis



• Dr. Nevers Mumba warns that failing to amend Article 52 could lead to a constitutional crisis; where the incumbent President can even remain in power for as long we postpone elections due to fresh nominations;

• The provision currently allows candidates to withdraw after nomination, potentially disrupting elections.



Risk of Electoral Disruptions



• Recalled that in the 2021 elections, had he been able to withdraw, it could have derailed the entire electoral process- to date would have no new President;

• Stressed that Zambia cannot afford to enter the 2026 elections with this provision still in place.

• Emphasized that elections must not be held hostage by candidates withdrawing after nominations.



Need for Constitutional Reforms



• Highlighted that the 13 thematic areas currently under review are non-contentious.

• Contrasted the current reforms with Bill 10, which had 79 thematic areas, many benefiting the PF, including reintroducing deputy minister positions.



Call for Truth-Based Campaigns



• Urged political parties to focus on facts rather than propaganda.

• Stated that the battle for truth is essential, and misinformation must be countered with honesty.



©️ UPND Media Team