DR. NOEL CHISEBE WELCOMES DECLARATION OF CHRISTIAN NATION PUBLIC HOLIDAY



By Constance Shilengwe



GOVERNANCE and Human Rights Advocate Dr. Noel Chisebe has welcomed President Hakainde Hichilema’s declaration of the Day of Prayer and Fasting, marking Zambia as a Christian nation, as a public holiday, describing it as a recognition of the important role Christianity plays in shaping the country’s values.





Dr. Chisebe says the decision, which follows a request by Bishop Nfula, reflects the government’s commitment to acknowledging Zambia’s spiritual and moral heritage.





He notes that the declaration is a moment of joy and unity, providing an opportunity for Christians across the country to come together in prayer, worship, and reflection.





Dr. Chisebe has also commended President Hichilema for reinforcing the message of “One Zambia, One Nation”, love, and inclusiveness, saying the call promotes national cohesion and mutual respect among citizens.





He adds that recognising the role of the church opens avenues for stronger collaboration between government and faith-based institutions in addressing key social challenges such as poverty, education, and healthcare.





Dr. Chisebe further says the move highlights Zambia’s democratic culture, where leaders engage citizens and respond to their aspirations.





As the country approaches the 2026 general elections, he has urged Zambians to embrace peace, unity, and love, in line with the President’s call for harmony.





He has welcomed the President’s invitation for the church to partner with government, encouraging stakeholders to work together to drive positive change, support community development, and promote peace and reconciliation.





Dr. Chisebe has called on all citizens to celebrate Zambia’s Christian heritage and work towards a brighter future founded on unity, love, and hope.



Roanfm Newsroom