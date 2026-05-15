Dr Pieter Groenewald EXPOSES Alleged Corruption Inside Correctional Services After Shocking Food Prices Reveal Gravy Powder Bought For R3,700 And Cooking Oil For Over R700 A Litre





has sparked outrage after exposing alleged corruption and reckless spending inside the Department of Correctional Services, where basic food items were allegedly bought at massively inflated prices.





Reports presented before Parliament revealed that the department allegedly paid R3,735 for gravy powder that normally costs under R1,000, while a litre of cooking oil was reportedly purchased for more than R700 despite retail prices being below R30.





The revelations triggered fury among South Africans, with many praising Dr Pieter Groenewald for confronting corruption and demanding accountability over how taxpayer money is being spent.





Social media users said the scandal proves why corruption continues destroying public institutions while millions of citizens struggle with poverty, unemployment and the rising cost of living.





Many are now calling for arrests, investigations and harsh punishment for officials linked to the alleged corruption scandal inside Correctional Services.