Dr Rodger Chongwe to be buried in Chipangali

Rodger Chongwe to be buried in Chipangali



Scores of people have gathered in Chipangali district, Eastern province, for the burial of former Cabinet Minister, RODGER CHONGWE.





Dr CHONGWE, who served as Legal Affairs Minister in the MMD administration is being put to rest today at Njalikwa village in Chief MSHAWA’s area in Chipangali District.





Yesterday, President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA praised the contribution to national development of Dr CHONGWE, who died last week.





The President said Dr CHONGWE was a selfless person, who contributed to the country through the legal and political discourse.



The Head of State said this in a speech read on his behalf by Vice President, MUTALE NALUMANGO, during the funeral church service for Dr CHONGWE.





Earlier, Dr CHONGWE was accorded a VALEDICTORY ceremony at the Supreme Court in Lusaka.