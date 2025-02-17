Dr.Samuel Munzele Maimbo is underqualified- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Up Maimbo’s Campaign, the road ahead
Dr.Samuel Munzele Maimbo must up his game. I’ve watched pitched videos of his and his rivals YouTube campaigns.
While his opponents have held positions of Ministers of Finance and Central Bank Governor, he last held the position at the World Bank Group of Vice President for Budget, Performance Review,a junior management position in the Group.
Actually it is not a very senior nor strategic position. It’s a support function to the internal budgeting and processing department.
If you see the World Bank Organisation structure I have attached, that role is below many layers of leadership: Managing Directors, Senior Vice President, President, Executive Directors.
So while the CV is impressive, it doesn’t carry the weight of high-profile leadership or brand recognition across Africa in the sphere he wishes to lead because while he brings financial expertise as an accountant, the dominant trend favours economists to lead these entities.
He must turn and transform his vulnerabilities into strengths, and refine his messaging to focus on solutions that the African Development Bank (AfDB) can present to Africa rather than merely highlighting Africa’s problems.
1. Samuel Munzele Maimbo is World Bank Group Vice President for Budget, Performance Review. Dr. Maimbo has been endorsed by both SADC and COMESA economic blocks.
2. Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, was Director General of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa , was appointed in June 2015. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Mauritanian Minister of Economic Affairs and Development.
3.Amadou Hott a Senegalese economist and investment banker, and served as Minister of Economy, Planning and International Cooperation of Senegal in the Fourth Sall government.
4.Abbas Mahamat Tolli, the 5th Governor of the Bank of Central African States from February 2017 to February 2024.
5.Bajabulile Swazi TshabalalaMs. Baja
bulile Swazi Tshabalala steps down as Senior Vice President of the African Development Bank Group.
Mr. Mwamba what qualifications do you hold to have warranted you to be PS? What Qualifications do you hold to have been appointed Ambassador? Were there no more qualified Zambians than you? Academically and experience?
Why would the said two former Ministers and a current Minister at national level be seeking a job that is beneath them? These are people who sat as Governors on the board of ADB?
Just last week or so, you were very critical of the Zambia Railways MD who took up a job while serving on the Board of the same entity.
Why did the man accept a position beneath his current appointment?
Scale of operation matters Mr. Mwamba, you speak of Swazi the SA candidate can you compare her academic qualifications and experience to Sam Maimbo? Where was she before serving as VP at ADB?
You went all the way to Ethopia, and we would have expected that you would share some insight that would have enlightened us.
Instead you grope at the usual naracistic tendencies you live by that dont add value to anyone but your ego.
Swazi has no place in the ran, that is why SADC didnt not endorse her. When were some of the Ministers even in office? 2016? And today they wake up and want to compete for a job when the times have changed?
There is even a man who is country director of a region in Africa. A role Maimbo did after serving as Resident Rep in Mozambique (something you may not be aware of).
Ikaleni fyi ba Mwamba. The basis of selection isnt not as obvious as you think. Look at what happened to Odinga?
Mwamba, you’re not qualified in anything! All your life you’ve survived on being given positions you are not qualified for and didn’t deserve. Mr. Maimbo is qualified and has executed his functions wherever he has served with flying colours. Serving as Finance Minister or having served as a Bank Governor doesn’t make anyone more qualified than him. Examples, Zuma at one time appointed a bank Governor who lasted for a weekend. Secondly, we have had Finance Ministers who have served in Africa with less qualifications. Lastly Mr Maimbo has served at the pinnacle of highest financial institution in the world. It wasn’t a political appointment. He applied for the job, competed for it and got hired. The rest of the positions you referred to were political appointments. Get a life and stop trashing an innocent and well qualified person. For starters can you give us your profession and attach some qualifications to it.