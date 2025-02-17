Dr.Samuel Munzele Maimbo is underqualified- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Up Maimbo’s Campaign, the road ahead



Dr.Samuel Munzele Maimbo must up his game. I’ve watched pitched videos of his and his rivals YouTube campaigns.



While his opponents have held positions of Ministers of Finance and Central Bank Governor, he last held the position at the World Bank Group of Vice President for Budget, Performance Review,a junior management position in the Group.





Actually it is not a very senior nor strategic position. It’s a support function to the internal budgeting and processing department.



If you see the World Bank Organisation structure I have attached, that role is below many layers of leadership: Managing Directors, Senior Vice President, President, Executive Directors.





So while the CV is impressive, it doesn’t carry the weight of high-profile leadership or brand recognition across Africa in the sphere he wishes to lead because while he brings financial expertise as an accountant, the dominant trend favours economists to lead these entities.





He must turn and transform his vulnerabilities into strengths, and refine his messaging to focus on solutions that the African Development Bank (AfDB) can present to Africa rather than merely highlighting Africa’s problems.





1. Samuel Munzele Maimbo is World Bank Group Vice President for Budget, Performance Review. Dr. Maimbo has been endorsed by both SADC and COMESA economic blocks.



2. Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, was Director General of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa , was appointed in June 2015. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Mauritanian Minister of Economic Affairs and Development.





3.Amadou Hott a Senegalese economist and investment banker, and served as Minister of Economy, Planning and International Cooperation of Senegal in the Fourth Sall government.



4.Abbas Mahamat Tolli, the 5th Governor of the Bank of Central African States from February 2017 to February 2024.





5.Bajabulile Swazi TshabalalaMs. Baja

bulile Swazi Tshabalala steps down as Senior Vice President of the African Development Bank Group.