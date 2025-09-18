DR Sishuwa  Sishuwa respond to the leaked audio stating that only Tóngas will occupy senior posts at RTSA

In response to the leaked audio stating that only Tóngas will occupy senior posts at RTSA, Doc Sishuwa Sishuwa Writes:





…the pursuit of justice can be a lonesome enterprise.



Whenever I raise this issue of tr!balism, whether under this administration or the previous one, some people catch feelings or think I am mád.

I really hope that one day, people’s eyes will open and see that we fail ourselves when the criteria for determining what is wrong is no longer standard but based on our relationship with or attitude towards the one perpetrating the wrong.

We owe it to ourselves to build an inclusive and fair Zambia in which no citizen feels shut out or excluded from any public opportunities on account of their ethnic identity, region of origin, gender, disability, and where leaders respect the laws that we have set for ourselves. It is possible.





The uncomfortable reality is that we have a problem on our hands. A big problem. Unfortunately, many refuse to see or acknowledge it.

As far as they are concerned, the problem is those who are exposing, talking about or pointing out t!balism, not those practising it. ‘The problem is Sishuwa. He’s obsessed with tríbe, that guy. In fact, he should be arrested! Where is the police?