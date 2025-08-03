Dr. Sishuwa, Stop Playing Mind Games, HH’s 2026 Candidacy Is Not Up for Debate





Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa, with all due respect, it is time to stop dreaming and imagining scenarios that do not exist in the real world. Zambia is a country governed by a Constitution, not by speculation or social media theories. President Hakainde Hichilema is legally allowed to contest the 2026 general election, and no amount of imagination will change that.





Let’s go straight to the law: Article 106(3) of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016 clearly states that a person can serve two terms as President. Hakainde Hichilema is currently serving his first term, meaning, under the Constitution, he has every legal right to run again in 2026.





Your attempt to bring up “what if” stories, like him resigning, being disqualified, dying, or grooming a successor, is simply building castles in the air. That is not how serious constitutional and political debate should be conducted. This is not fiction writing. This is about national leadership and the law.





It is also misleading to suggest that President Hichilema is trying to remove constitutional clauses to protect himself. Bill 7 is under public scrutiny. No amendment has removed Article 52(6), and President Hakainde Hichilema has not been convicted of any offence to even bring that clause into question. So again, stop imagining things that do not exist.





Dr. Sishuwa, let us deal with facts, not fantasies. Zambia is not in a crisis of leadership or succession. UPND is stable, focused, and delivering. President Hichilema is eligible, available, and willing to serve his second term, as allowed by law. If there is anything to be debated, it should be based on real facts, not imagined fear. Zambians deserve truth, not academic fiction or intellectual dishonesty.





By Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo

UPND Media Team Member