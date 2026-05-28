Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane goes unopposed in Liuwa after the socialist candidate withdraws.

The Socialist Party parliamentary candidate for Liuwa Constituency, Kakeme Mooka, has withdrawn from the race, leaving United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane unopposed ahead of the August 13 general elections.



This development means Dr. Musokotwane, a former Finance Minister and current aspiring Member of Parliament for Liuwa, is now set to proceed without competition in the constituency, following the withdrawal of his only remaining challenger.



Reports indicate that the withdrawal reshapes the contest in Liuwa, effectively removing the possibility of a ballot vote for the parliamentary seat, subject to confirmation and formal declaration by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).



In a related development within Kalabo District, other adjustments have also been recorded in the nomination landscape, with additional candidates stepping down in nearby constituencies, further altering the electoral picture ahead of polling day.



Dr. Musokotwane is now expected to be declared duly elected unopposed, in line with electoral procedures, once ECZ completes verification of withdrawals.