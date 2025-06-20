Drake admits he’s lost millions of dollars gambling recently

Regardless of the losing streak, Drake’s still set on making it back with Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.



Drake opened up about the “other side of gambling” in a candid post on Instagram, Wednesday night, admitting that he’s lost millions of dollars over the last month. Sharing a screenshot of his profits from the last month, the last two weeks, and the last week, he revealed that he’s in the negative for all three periods.

“Gotta share the other side of gambling,” he wrote, as caught by AllHipHop. “Losses are so fried right now. I hope I can post a big win for you all soon cause I’m the only one that has never seen a max these guys max once a week.”

The image doesn’t show specifically what Drake’s been betting on as of late, but both the NBA and NHL Playoffs have been going down over the last month. Additionally, he revealed he was gambling on cricket back on June 2nd. He offered up $750,000 on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to beat the Punjab Kings.

Despite the recent losses, Drake isn’t shying away from sports betting. He’s already placed another $600,000 on the Oklahoma City Thunder to beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Thursday night. He threw another $200,000 on them to win by a margin of 6-10 points as well. The Thunder currently lead the series 3-2 after Jalen Williams dropped 40 points on Monday.