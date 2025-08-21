Drake and Adin Ross to cover funeral costs after streamer dies on live stream following ‘ten days and nights of torture’

Drake and Adin Ross are reportedly set to cover the funeral costs of deceased streamer Raphaël Graven following his shocking death.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Graven had been found dead at a home near the French city of Nice on 18 August.

The 46-year-old – known online by the moniker Jean Pormanove – had built up a large following on streaming sites such as Kick, Twitch and TikTok and was said to have been in the middle of a 10-day marathon stream when he passed away.

It’s understood that he’d died in his sleep while being recorded.

French authorities have since confirmed there will be further investigation into Graven’s death, following claims the streamer had faced ‘humiliation’ and ‘mistreatment’ during live broadcasts.

According to reports in French media, he’d been subjected to violence, sleep deprivation and the ‘ingestion of toxic products’ during the 10-day stream.

Tributes have since flooded in across the internet following the news of Graven’s passing, with popular streamer Adin Ross claiming that he and Drake have agreed to pay for his funeral.

“This is horrible and disgusting. Whoever was apart of this deserves to face severe consequences,” Ross wrote on his alternate X account, making references to the allegations of violence towards Graven before his demise.

“I just spoke with Drake. Drake and I will be covering the funeral costs, this won’t bring his life back, it’s the least we can do. Prayers go out to Jean’s family.”

The ‘Hotline Bling’ hitmaker, who is an ambassador for Kick, is yet to speak out publicly about Graven’s death.

The announcement was well-received amongst the streaming community, with several users praising Ross for his kind gesture. “I respect that you replied same time other creators would’ve taken a day or two and get their pr team to reply,” wrote on person.

“W Adin W Drake, may Jean rest in peace,” added a second user.

The news of Graven’s death was confirmed on Instagram by fellow streamer ‘Naruto’, who asked people not to reshare any clips, which showed Graven dead or unconscious online.

Graven had frequently worked with ‘Naruto’ – real name Owen Cenazandotti – and ‘Safine’ – real name Safine Hamadi – who also shared a tribute on social media.

“We’ve laughed together for six years, we’ve given each other blow after blow… Six years of memories,” he wrote, adding: “I’ll miss you. I love you. Rest in peace, my brother.”

Graven had allegedly been the butt of the jokes during streams involving the three of them.

Naruto’s lawyer Yassin Sadouni has since spoken out about Graven’s death, telling Le Monde: “We are awaiting the results of the investigation aimed at determining all the conditions of ‘JP’s’ death and identifying the responsibilities of each person.”

Meanwhile, a Kick spokesperson told LADbible: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jean Pormanove and extend our condolences to his family, friends and community.”