Drake Calls Out Justin Bieber For Curving Him Over Collab Request

Drake has made a play to collaborate with Justin Bieber, but it doesn’t appear that his fellow Canadian is interested in playing ball.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (April 6), Bieber wrote to his almost 300 million followers: “Dm me if u wanna make music together.”

Drizzy responded in the comments and surprisingly claimed Bieber had left him on read, writing: “I DM’d but no reply.”

The “Baby” hitmaker has yet to reply, but he was flooded with collaboration requests from a number of other high-profile artists.

Big Sean, who worked with Bieber on 2012’s “As Long As You Love Me,” wrote: “Check Dm’s.”

Kehlani also moved to get in on the action, saying: “Whewwhewwww.”

Longtime friend Jaden Smith would also comment: “Check your DMs gang.”

Rising country star Bailey Zimmerman, who recently collaborated with BigXThaPlug, also commented: “WE NEED COUNTRY JB.”

Last year, Hit-Boy revealed how a beat for Big Sean ended up being used by Drake and Justin Bieber for their collaboration “Right Here.”

“Crazy story for throwback thursday,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is a clip of justin bieber and drake working on a beat i produced for their song ‘right here.’ the funny thing is big sean and j cole had a song called ’24k of gold’ over the same beat and i had to choose who to give the beat to.

“that was TOUGH but sean being the solid dude he is told me to run it with bieber and drake cuz he knew it was a a1 look for me. salute to him for that ! i never even knew they caught a vibe to the second beat playing at the end i made that too. time flies.”

Hit-Boy also wrote in the comments section that Big Sean is as “solid as they come” and Drake is “legendary.”

“Right Here,” which came out over a decade ago in 2013, is Drake and Bieber’s only collaboration, although the 6 God made a cameo in the singer’s video for his debut smash hit “Baby.”

Despite the star power of the two artists, “Right Here” was not a smash hit, only charting at number 95 on the Billboard Hot 100.