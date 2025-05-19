Drake Eats $1 M Maple Leafs Loss, Cites “Justin Bieber Curse” After Game 7 Rout

Justin Bieber was in attendance with his wife, Hailey, as Drake’s hometown Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated from the playoffs.

Drake blamed the “[Justin] Bieber curse” on his Instagram Story, Sunday, after losing a $1 million bet on the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team lost in a 6-1 blowout at the hands of the Florida Panthers. Drake shared his betslip on social media, earlier in the day. He picked his hometown team to win on the moneyline in one bet and for them to win by 2 or more goals in a smaller gamble.

Panthers winger Brad Marchand was key to the team’s success, recording a goal and two assists in the contest. It marked his fifth time beating the Maple Leafs in a Game 7 elimination game, having done so with the Boston Bruins in 2013, 2018, 2019 and 2024 before last night, as noted by ESPN. “I grew up a Leafs fan. I enjoy playing against the Leafs. I enjoy interacting with fans. Like, it’s fun. It’s not something I’ll forever get to do,” he said afterward. With their win, the Panthers are advancing to the Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes

Justin Bieber was actually in attendance during Sunday’s game as an avid Maple Leafs fan. He reflected on the loss in a post on Instagram afterward. He wrote: “I don’t remember a time in my life when I haven’t been obsessed with the leafsssss. This year we made it farther than we have in so long and im happy about that. I can be patient cuz I know this is the team to do it.”

Before his Toronto Maple Leafs bet, Drake made headlines over the weekend for teaming up with Kai Cenat to announce a new music video for his song with PartyNextDoor, “SOMEBODY LOVES ME.” He originally released the track on his latest album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

During a livestream, Cenat revealed he’s offering $15k to 20 fans who provide him with short clips of ideas they have for the music video. Sharing the clip of Cenat on Instagram, Drake wrote in the caption: “CALLING ALL VI$$$IONARIES.”