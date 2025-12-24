Drake reveals his plans to give a fan a tenth of his gambling winnings

American rapper Drake, in announcing a three-night livestream spree on Kick revealed he plans to give back a portion of his betting winnings to fans after a rough gambling year.

Drake said on Instagram that he will be embarking on a live session from December 21 to 23, streaming his online gambling sessions while offering viewers a chance at a major payout.

The Toronto superstar stated candidly that one lucky fan will receive 10 percent of his Stake winnings from the streams.

Can we end my roughest gambling year on a good note??” Drake wrote in the post. “I want to MAXWIN and share 10% of it with you.” He encouraged fans to visit Stake for entry details, adding that the streams would run “BACK 2 BACK 2 BACK” over the three nights.

This move comes as Drake has come out in the open to reveal that 2025 hasn’t been kind to him when it comes to betting.

Nearly a week ago, he placed a $200,000 wager on Jake Paul to defeat Anthony Joshua, an upset that would’ve earned him a $1.64 million payout.

Paul went on to lose to Joshua, and this reignited jokes online about the so-called “Drake curse.” In recent years, Drake has been in the news on countless occasions for his gambling habits.

The 39-year-old rapper routinely shares high-stakes bets across boxing, UFC, the NBA, NFL, and international soccer.

Although some of those wagers have gone sideways, Drake has never taken a step back from betting big or posting the results, win or lose.

This time, however, the emphasis appears to be on sharing the experience with fans. Given the size of Drake’s usual wagers, even a fraction of his winnings could be life-changing for the recipient if he hits a big win during the streams.

Over the last week, Drake has largely been celebrating a record-breaking year in streaming and teasing the final stages of his next major project.

He officially set the record for the biggest streaming year of all time for a rapper on Spotify, surpassing 17.6 billion streams in 2025, per Complex. On December 20, he became the first artist in history to surpass 125 billion career streams on Spotify.