Drake Talks About New Chapter Planned To Make Fans Uncomfortable

Drake is planning a new chapter of his career which he believes would make fans “uneasy.” He made an Instagram post on Monday with limited details about what he intends to do next.

“U know I grew up non-confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore,” he wrote.

“I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me,” he added.

The post comes nearly a month after Kendrick Lamar performed his Grammy-winning track Not Like Us at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

Drake was recently spotted at a World Wrestling Entertainment event on March 1, after cancelling some dates on his Australian and New Zealand tour

He was at the ringside at the “Elimination Chamber” show together with rapper, Lil Yachty at the Toronto Rogers Centre.

Four of the artiste’s remaining shows in Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland were reportedly postponed due to a clash in his schedule. The God’s Plan rapper had returned to Australia and New Zealand for his first tour in eight years.

He was due to perform in Brisbane on March 4, Sydney on 7 and a pair of shows in Auckland, New Zealand on March 15 and 16.

Drake and his team recently settled a dispute with iHeartMedia over the song, Not Like Us. The suit was said to be about radio airplay of the song.

The case was reportedly filed in November, with Drake and his team alleging that iHeartMedia had accepted illegal payments from Universal Music Group (UMG) to boost the radio spins of the Kendrick Lamar diss song.

However, the Drake’s legal team recently confirmed that the rapper and iHeartMedia had “reached an amicable resolution of the dispute,” suggesting that both parties were satisfied with the outcome of the legal redress.