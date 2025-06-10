Drake’s dad, 70, is facing criticism after being spotted with his 19-year-old partner

Memphis, TN – Dennis Graham, the 70-year-old father of global rap superstar Drake, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The former musician was recently spotted in public with his 19-year-old partner, whose identity has not been fully disclosed, igniting a firestorm of criticism across social media and entertainment circles.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing Graham and the young woman at a high-end restaurant in Memphis last weekend, appearing affectionate and unbothered by the attention. Photos circulating on platforms like X show the couple holding hands, with Graham sporting his signature flashy style and the teenager dressed in a trendy, form-fitting outfit. The stark age gap—over five decades—has fueled heated debates online, with many labeling the relationship “inappropriate” and “predatory.”

“Drake’s dad is 70 dating a 19-year-old? That’s just wild,” one X user posted, echoing a sentiment shared by thousands. Others defended Graham, arguing that consenting adults should be free to date without judgment. “Age is just a number. Let them live,” another user countered.

This isn’t the first time Graham, a Memphis native known for his vibrant personality and occasional music collaborations with his son, has courted controversy. However, the significant age difference has drawn comparisons to other high-profile figures whose relationships have sparked similar debates. Critics point to the power dynamics at play, given Graham’s wealth, status, and industry connections as Drake’s father.

Neither Graham nor Drake has publicly addressed the backlash. Sources close to the family claim Graham is “living his life” and dismisses the criticism as “noise.” Meanwhile, fans of Drake are speculating whether the rapper will reference the drama in his upcoming music, as he’s known for weaving personal and family matters into his lyrics.