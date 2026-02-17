Drama as two men fight ‘over girlfriend’ at on Valentines Day

Two men were caught on camera fighting allegedly over a woman at Lafia City Mall in Nasarawa State.

The altercation reportedly occurred on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2026, drawing the attention of shoppers at the busy mall.

Eyewitnesses said the disagreement quickly escalated into a physical confrontation before bystanders intervened. The incident has since gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions among users.

Many criticized the men for engaging in a public fight over a woman in 2026, describing the behavior as immature.

Others, however, blamed the woman involved, accusing her of allegedly leading both men on. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.