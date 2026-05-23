DRAMATIC CHEELO GROWS FEET, WITHDRAWS FROM PARLIAMENTARY RACE





Independent Monze East aspiring parliamentary candidate Victor Cheelo has withdrawn his candidature and pledged support for the United Party for National Development (UPND) adopted candidate Jack Mwiimbu and President Hakainde Hichilema ahead of this year’s elections.





Byta FM Monze based Journalist reports that speaking during a press briefing held in Lusaka, Cheelo said his decision to step down was aimed at promoting unity and strengthening support for the ruling party in the constituency.





Cheelo stated that he will now focus on mobilising support and campaigning for President Hichilema and Mwiimbu in order to help the UPND secure more votes during the elections.





Meanwhile, Monze East parliamentary candidate Jack Mwiimbu expressed gratitude to Cheelo for what he described as a bold and selfless decision.





Mwiimbu said the move demonstrates political maturity and a shared commitment towards ensuring victory for President Hichilema and the UPND in the upcoming elections.





He noted that there is need for members and supporters of the ruling party to work hand in hand and remain united as the opposition continues to regroup in an attempt to unseat President Hichilema





Mwiimbu further urged party members in Monze East and across the country to intensify campaigns and maintain unity ahead of the polls, saying collective efforts will be key in securing victory for the President and the ruling party.