DRC PRESIDENT TSHISEKEDI OFFERS TO PAY FIFA FINES FOR WORLD CUP HEROES



Following the DR Congo’s historic qualification for the 2026 World Cup, President Félix Tshisekedi has stepped in to shield the national team from the financial fallout of their celebrations.





European clubs threatened legal action and FIFA imposed fines after several “Leopards” players delayed their return to their clubs to participate in state-led victory festivities in Kinshasa.





During a reception at the Palais de la Nation the President told the squad to redirect all sanctions to the Congolese Football Association Federation (FECOFA)

By guaranteeing that the government would foot the bill, Tshisekedi aimed to ensure that the players’ focus remains on the upcoming tournament rather than administrative or financial disputes with their professional clubs.