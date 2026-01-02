Driver of Lexus SUV arrested over Anthony Joshua accident

The Ogun state police command has confirmed the arrest of the driver of a Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in connection with the Anthony Joshua accident.

The confirmation was made by the spokesperson of the command, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, on his X page on Thursday, January 1. Babaseyi mentioned that investigations into the incident were still ongoing.

“The driver of the Lexus SUV is currently in custody in connection with the Anthony Joshua accident case. Investigations are ongoing.”Babaseyi tweeted

Joshua and the two of his friends were communting along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway when the accident occurred in Makun, Ogun State. The Lexus SUV they were riding in collided with a stationary truck along the road, k!lling his friends Latif and Sina instantly and leaving Joshua with some injuries.

The victims flew into Nigeria to spend the Christmas holiday with Joshua before the tragic incident cut their visit short.