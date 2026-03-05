🚨 Breaking News : Drone That Struck UK RAF Base in Cyprus Was Not Launched From Iran, British Defence Ministry Says 🇬🇧⚔️⁉️

A drone that struck the RAF Akrotiri airbase in Cyprus, a key British military installation in the Mediterranean, was not launched from Iranian territory, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

The strike occurred in the early hours of 1 March 2026, when a one-way attack drone hit the airfield at the British base, causing minor damage but no casualties. The incident raised concerns as it marked one of the most serious security incidents involving a British military facility since the regional escalation linked to the ongoing Iran conflict.





British officials say the drone appeared to resemble the Iranian Shahed-type design, widely used across the region, but early assessments indicate that the aircraft was not launched directly from Iran. Investigations are focusing on the possibility that the drone may have been launched by an Iran-aligned proxy group from a location closer to Cyprus, potentially from Lebanon or another nearby area.





The strike briefly heightened alert levels at the base, with British forces reinforcing air defence measures. RAF Akrotiri is one of the United Kingdom’s most important overseas bases and serves as a strategic hub for operations across the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean.





Despite the attack, the UK government has stated that Britain is not at war, while continuing to monitor threats against its forces and installations in the region.





Source: Reuters, Associated Press, Sky News, UK Ministry of Defence.