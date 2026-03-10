DRONE WAR COSTS SOAR: US Loses Two More Reapers in Iran Clash



The United States has reportedly lost two more MQ-9 Reaper drones during ongoing military operations linked to the conflict with Iran, pushing the total number of destroyed or missing aircraft to 11.





The advanced surveillance and strike drones manufactured by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems are among the most sophisticated unmanned weapons in the US arsenal. Each aircraft is estimated to cost around $30 million, meaning the growing losses have now climbed to roughly $330 million.





The MQ-9 Reaper, often dubbed a “hunter-killer drone,” is widely used for intelligence gathering, surveillance and precision missile strikes. But the latest setbacks highlight the risks of deploying the slow-moving drones in heavily defended airspace.





As tensions escalate in the region, the mounting drone losses are raising fresh questions about the vulnerability and staggering cost of modern aerial warfare.