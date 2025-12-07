DRONES OVER NUKES AND PRESIDENTS: EUROPE’S UNWELCOME FLYING VISITORS



First, 5 drones showed up over France’s top-secret nuclear submarine base.





Then, a military-grade drone reportedly got uncomfortably close to Zelensky’s plane as it landed in Ireland.



Europe is on edge, and with good reason.



The French defense minister confirmed the incident at Île Longue, where the country’s nuclear subs are parked.





Soldiers fired jammers to block the drones.



No one knows who sent them or why, but in a country that’s been dealing with everything from rail sabotage to cement coffins by the Eiffel Tower, people are understandably twitchy.





In Ireland, authorities are investigating the near miss with Zelensky’s plane.



The country, which spends the least on defence in the EU, has no radar, sonar or high-level comms systems.





It also doesn’t have much in the way of drone countermeasures.



Analysts say these incidents expose serious gaps in Europe’s security at a time of heightened tension with Russia.





Whether or not the Kremlin is behind this, someone is clearly testing limits and finding soft spots.



Source: Financial Times