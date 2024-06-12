British boxer, Tyson Fury has been photographed being escorted out of a pub before collapsing on the floor outside after he got heavily drunk.

The British former world champion – who lost his title to Oleksandr Usyk last month was led out by two security staff on Friday evening after enjoying one drink too many in Nowhere bar in Morecambe, Lancashire, UK.

Heavily drunk Tyson Fury escorted by bouncers from pub before collapsing on the floor just weeks after losing to Usyk (photos/video)

But his night at the pub came to an end when club staff seeing that he was too intoxicated, gently persuaded the boxer to head back to his £1.7m mansion which he shares with wife Paris and their seven children.

Tyson Fury not taking his first ever loss well. Former Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury is kicked out of bar in Morecambe for being too drunk pic.twitter.com/4tmTB7XZrn — Verisios (@verisios_) June 10, 2024

Another video taken by a motorist while waiting to collect her son showed Fury crawling on his hands and knees outside the bar with his head on the pavement.

The woman said: “I heard a lot of shouting and commotion and then I saw Tyson crawling on his hands and knees in the street. He looked in a bad way. Hopefully it was just a one-off blow out for him.”

DJ Scott Shearing, a popular Dj in Tyson’s vicinity, defended Fury saying how he happily posed for pictures with dozens of fans and even gave one young girl £20.

Tyson Fury having one too many at Nowhere pub in Morecambe this past Friday night. He could barely walk and had to be escorted by bouncers falling to his knees once he reached outside this pub. Where’s the Fury Family when you need them? At least he’s not doing this during… pic.twitter.com/mcIkqG3XAP — Jim Yang (@bionicleap77) June 10, 2024

Posting a picture of Fury online, he added: “I’m sure you’ve all seen the video of Tyson Fury being escorted out of Nowhere on FB. Lots of people with plenty to say.

“The man is a bl**dy legend, multi millionaire and yet he is still just like you or me. He goes out shopping, just like you.

Had friends over from America and they couldn’t believe how down to earth and friendly he was. Win or lose the guys a legend in my eyes

“Goes to the pub just like you, maybe gets drunk just like you too. I get he is a public figure but he is only human.

“I take my hat off to him as everywhere he goes people ask him for photos when he’s just out like everyone else to relax and unwind he always obliges.

“He was in the Strawbs Fri for a good few hours and they were all singing and keeping to themselves.

“Lots of people asked to have their picture taken with him. He took the time to do this in fact a young girl I know had her picture with him and he gave her £20.

“The man has a heart and feelings for god sake. In boxing he is a legend regardless of his last fight however he is proud to live in Morecambe and always mentions us.

“Money and fame can bring its own problems when the temptation for excess of anything is there and available, be it buying fancy cars, houses or going out drinking it must be hard to cope with mentally.

“Don’t get me wrong I wouldn’t turn it down but your every move is in the spotlight.

“He has his own demons with mental health and all that goes along with it but let’s show the man some respect for his achievements and love of Morecambe.

“We should have a statue on the prom celebrating him not putting him down at every opportunity!!!”