Druski And Odell Beckham Jr. Caught In Shocking Lawsuit Allegations Tied To Diddy

A bombshell lawsuit has ensnared comedian Druski and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. alongside embattled music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, with disturbing new claims emerging.

The accuser, Ashley Parham, has amended her lawsuit to allege a harrowing incident from March 2018, thrusting the two celebrities into the spotlight.

In her filing, Parham asserts that Combs “instructed” another man—identified as Druski—to allegedly rape her. The graphic details are chilling: “Instead of immediately raping Plaintiff, Defendant Druski doused Plaintiff with more oil/lubricant and then jumped on top of Plaintiff’s naked and oiled body treating it like a slip and slide and knocking the wind out of Plaintiff due to his enormous size,” she claimed. “Defendant Druski then caught himself from sliding over Plaintiff’s oiled body and off the bed, he then began raping Plaintiff vaginally.”

The allegations escalate further, with Parham stating: “While Defendant Druski was raping Plaintiff, Defendant Diddy sat in a chair near the bed and began masturbating while recording Plaintiff’s rape by Defendant Druski.”

She also recalled hearing some defendants refer to another individual as “Cornelius,” a name she found striking, later connecting it to Beckham, whose full name is Odell Cornelious Beckham Jr.

Druski wasted no time responding on X, vehemently denying the accusations.

“I wasn’t a public figure in 2018,” he wrote. “I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish.”

He added, “My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives.”

Beckham Jr. followed with his own terse defense on X: “Boy I’ll tell u what. This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I kno who am I , I kno who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared. S***s stupid.”

The lawsuit traces back to October 2024, when Parham first sued Combs, alleging he “gang-raped” her as retribution after she hinted at his involvement in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder.

She claims the ordeal began after meeting a man named Shane Pearce at a bar in February 2018. Pearce allegedly boasted of knowing Combs and called him via FaceTime, but Parham’s skepticism—stemming from her belief in Combs’ role in Shakur’s death—allegedly set off the chain of events.

As the legal battle unfolds, Druski and Beckham Jr. stand firm against what they call fabricated claims, while Parham’s allegations continue to send shockwaves through the entertainment world.