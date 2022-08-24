DSTV and Customer Protests

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

In 2003, renowned lawyer and former Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Vincent Malambo SC led a protest process against DSTV.

In this case DSTV removed various channels from their Bouquet including SABC’s 1,2, 3 that had popular soapies with subscribers such as ‘Generations’ and ‘Isidingo’. Because of a dispute with SABC and DSTV’s failure to pay more,the channels were pulled off the Bouquet across Africa.

DSTV ignored the protests, the disaffection petered out and its subscription base continued to grow.

Since then, there have been similar protests against high subscription fees or programme repeats but have yielded nothing!

DSTV management in Johannesburg appears impervious or unresponsive to customers’ expressing dissatisfaction or protests.

In 2015 there were similar protests against DSTV.

So I am keenly following the latest social-media protests by the “Disciplinary Committee” aimed at compelling the company to reduce its subscription fees in light of the appreciation of the Kwacha against the US$ and waiting for DSTV’s response.

Of worry is the failure for subscribers to have access to ZNBC when the subscription has expired.

Will they ignore or attend to the complaint?

And where are the regulatory bodies such as Independent Broadcasting Authority(IBA) and Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC)?

Watching.