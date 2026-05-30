DU OPENS THE HONEY JAR, PROMISES JOBS, FOOD SECURITY AND CLEAN GOVERNANCE



The Democratic Union (DU) has unveiled its ambitious “Honey Jar” policy plan, positioning it as a practical blueprint for transforming Zambia ahead of the August 13, 2026 General Elections.





Fronted by presidential candidate Ackim Antony Njobvu and running mate Miriam Banda, the party says the plan is built on measurable solutions rather than political slogans, under the campaign theme “Zambia First.”





At the heart of the Honey Jar plan is a commitment to address the rising cost of living, create jobs, strengthen public services, and restore accountability in government.





On food security and the cost of living, DU says it will invest directly in local farmers, support agricultural production, and introduce targeted subsidies on staple foods where necessary. The party also plans to protect the value of the kwacha from avoidable economic shocks.





According to DU, every Zambian should be able to afford three meals a day without falling into debt.



The party is also promising major reforms in the health sector. It says all health facilities will be stocked with essential medicines, vacant positions will be filled, and public health funding will be closely monitored to ensure resources reach intended beneficiaries.





In its employment agenda, DU is advocating for merit-based opportunities and an end to discrimination based on tribe, political affiliation, or family background. The party projects the creation of more than **200,000 jobs within five years** through partnerships with local businesses, technology firms, skills development initiatives, and support for young entrepreneurs.





Additionally, DU says its broader economic strategy aims to facilitate the creation of up to four million jobs through strategic corporations and targeted investments.



Governance reforms feature prominently in the Honey Jar plan. The party has pledged to eliminate cadreism and political violence, strengthen electoral institutions, and promote issue-based campaigns.





To combat corruption, DU proposes mandatory asset declarations for public officials, transparent budgeting processes, fast-track courts for corruption-related cases, and the publication of all government contracts and tenders online for public scrutiny.





In education, the party promises to build and equip more schools, particularly in rural areas, while ensuring teachers are paid on time. DU also wants to align the curriculum with labour market demands by placing greater emphasis on technical skills, agriculture, entrepreneurship, and information and communication technology (ICT).





The plan further includes investments in community infrastructure, such as rehabilitating feeder roads to improve market access for farmers, expanding access to clean water and sanitation, and strengthening policing services to ensure law enforcement agencies serve citizens impartially.





Describing the Honey Jar plan as a break from divisive politics, DU says its message to voters is straightforward:



“Not tribe, not empty promises, but a plan you can measure.”