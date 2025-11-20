Duduzile Zuma, daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, is accused of recruiting men for the Ukraine conflict supporting Russian forces.



Allegations suggest the recruits were misled, believing they were participating in a security training program but ended up in combat zones.





South Africa has initiated a formal investigation into the recruitment, as it violates laws against mercenary activities.





Jacob Zuma reached out to Russia’s Defense Ministry, asking to remove South Africans from the combat zones due to deception.